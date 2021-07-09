Cancel
Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Climb

By From the Energy Information Administration
agfax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. average diesel fuel price increased more than 3 cents to $3.33 per gallon on July 5, 89 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 8 cents to $3.52 per gallon, the West Coast price increased nearly 6 cents to $3.90 per gallon, the Gulf Coast price increased more than 3 cents to $3.08 per gallon, the Midwest price increased nearly 3 cents to $3.26 per gallon, and the East Coast price increased nearly 2 cents to $3.31 per gallon.

