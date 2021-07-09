Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Climb

Prices at the pump went up slightly this week in New York State and across the nation. AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of gas went up by a penny in New York and is now $3.19. Meanwhile, the nationwide average price increased by two cents to $3.15. Average prices in Western and Central New York remained flat. According to AAA, higher demand and a 6.1-million-barrel decline in total gas stocks over the July 4th holiday have pushed pump prices higher. If these trends continue, while the price of crude remains above $70 per barrel, American drivers can expect gas prices to continue climbing during the busy summer driving season.