Black athletes who qualify to participate in the Olympics are often challenged with dealing with issues beyond their athletic talent. For instance, tennis star Naomi Osaka faced considerable backlash for taking a mental health break. In the 1960s, Muhammad Ali threw his Olympic gold medal into the Ohio River in disgust after being refused service at a restaurant. And history put a stain on the heroic acts of Tommie Smith and John Carlos who raised their fists as a human rights symbol during the Olympic games in 1968 but were ostracized for their efforts. Colin Kaepernick and so many Black athletes have become infamous simply for fighting for justice.