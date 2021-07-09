Cancel
Chemistry

Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets for the first time

nanowerk.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) "Topological defects" are formed when the symmetry of a magnetic material is disrupted. Domain walls (DWs) are a type of topological defect that separates regions of different magnetic orientations. A widely studied phenomenon, the manipulation of these defects has potential applications in high-performance memory storage devices, energy processing...

www.nanowerk.com

#Magnetic Anisotropy#Magnetic Field#Topological Defect#Magnetization#Nature Communications#Nagoya University#Ltem
