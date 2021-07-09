Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets for the first time

We provide a quantitative analysis of the splittings in low-lying numerical entanglement spectra (ES) of a number of quantum states that can be identified, based on "Li-Haldane state-counting", as ground states of (2+1)-dimensional chiral topological phases with global SU(2) symmetry. The ability to account for numerical ES splittings away from their "ideal" chiral conformal field theory (CFT) spectra, solely within the context of CFT, is an additional diagnostic of the underlying topological theory, of finer sensitivity than "state-counting". We use the conformal boundary state description of the ES, which can be formulated as a quantum quench. In this language, the ES splittings arise from higher local conservation laws in the chiral CFT besides the energy, which we view as a Generalized Gibbs Ensemble (GGE). Global SU(2) symmetry imposes strong constraints on the number of such conservation laws, so that only a small number of parameters can be responsible for the splittings. We work out these conservation laws for chiral SU(2) Wess-Zumino-Witten CFTs at levels one and two, and for the latter we notably find that some of the conservation laws take the form of local integrals of operators of fractional dimension, as proposed by Cardy for quantum quenches [J. Stat. Mech.: Theory Exp. 2016, 023103 (2016)]. We analyze numerical ES from systems with SU(2) symmetry including chiral spin-liquid ground states of local 2D Hamiltonians and two chiral Projected Entangled Pair States (PEPS) tensor networks, which exhibit the "state-counting" of the SU(2)-level-one and -level-two theories. We find that the low-lying ES splittings can be well understood by the lowest of our conservation laws, and we demonstrate the importance of accounting for the fractional conservation laws at level two. Thus the states we consider, including the PEPS, appear chiral also under our more sensitive diagnostic.