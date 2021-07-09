Firefighters Extinguish Kitchen Fire In Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–As firefighters were still on scene at a tragic 2nd alarm fire another fire was reported in the 100 Block of Atlantic Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. Cover fire departments and additional Hamilton Township firefighters responded and were met with smoke on the exterior and an “all hands” was called sending more equipment to the scene. Firefighters found a kitchen fire and quickly extinguished the fire and kept the flames from spreading to the rest of the home. There appeared to be heavy damage that was held to the kitchen area of the home.midjersey.news
