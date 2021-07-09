People on the Move

Deja Wallace is the Business Development Specialist and Human Resource Administrator at Construct Two Group, an award-winning development and construction company based in a Central Florida hub. She has the dual responsibility of overseeing a wide range of strategic projects, as well as analyzing operations and implementing enhanced work methods and systems. Deja’s never-ending tasks of researching business opportunities and building new relationships with potential stakeholders helps the organization with outreach and smart growth prospects. With more than 16 years of industry experience, her expertise has proven impactful in the delivery of a business resource guide and training program, along with the development of several multimillion-dollar construction projects and services.