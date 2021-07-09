Refuge, Red Door Escape Room now open at Hillsdale Shopping Center
A local gastropub and an entertainment center providing immersive escape rooms are the eighth and ninth openings at Hillsdale Shopping Center of 2021. The Refuge has opened its third Bay Area location at the shopping center at Sixty 31st Ave. in San Mateo, offering its signature thick-cut pastrami sandwiches, burgers and Belgian beers. The eatery opens Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
