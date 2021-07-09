Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yosemite National Park, CA

How busy is Yosemite National Park this summer? Changes and openings announced

By ORDER REPRINT
Merced Sun-Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYosemite National Park visitation will increase to about 90% of normal by next week with the opening of another Yosemite campground, and more accommodations soon being available at the recently-opened Wawona Hotel. Yosemite officials made that announcement and others during a virtual Yosemite Gateway Partners meeting Thursday that included a...

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yosemite Valley#Cdc#Economy#Wawona Hotel#National Park Service#Coronavirus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Set Foot In A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors. America is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic wild places on earth. The protection and preservation of those world class wild places, and the wild things that inhabit them, would not be possible without the National Park Service (NPS).
EnvironmentPosted by
thedrive

Flash Flood in Zion National Park Buries Over 100 Cars in Red Mud

It might've taken just an hour to get more than an inch of rain, but the clean-up could take weeks. Normally, it doesn't rain much at Zion National Park this time of year; according to the park's official site, the average amount of precipitation is only 0.3 inches for the month of June. It caused problems, then, when over an inch fell in just one hour on Tuesday, leaving roads, parking lots, and buildings caked in feet of mud near Zion's main entrance. Clean-up efforts began the next day and according to the folks working there, it could be a weeks-long project.
Posted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest People To Ever Visit Yellowstone National Park

Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Environmentkqennewsradio.com

CRATER LAKE IMPLEMENTS FULL FIRE BAN STARTING SATURDAY

Crater Lake National Park is implementing a full fire ban effective on Saturday. Marsha McCabe of the National Park Service said warm, dry and breezy conditions along with the continued elevated risk for fire in southern Oregon makes the move necessary. McCabe said these restrictions will remain in effect until...
Madera County, CAarcamax.com

Find Hidden Gems on the Way to Yosemite National Park

As you follow the hilly, curvy road that snakes through Yosemite National Park in California, every turn elicits another "wow" moment. It's not easy to decide which view best demonstrates the appeal of the setting: dramatic overlooks, soaring mountains, rushing waterfalls or other breathtaking examples of Mother Nature's magnificent handiwork.
TravelSalt Lake Tribune

How crowded are America’s national parks? See for yourself.

Largely freed from domestic travel restrictions, Americans have flocked to national parks in record numbers this spring and summer. Several parks — including Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park — have already set monthly visitation records. Many sites are gearing up for their busiest years in history. And...
Yellowstone County, MTmybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Nearly 1 Million Visitors in Busiest June Ever

Yellowstone National Park experienced its busiest June on record with nearly a million visitors – placing 2021 on track to beat yearly attendance records. Yellowstone officials released the visitation numbers for June 2021 – and they’re staggering. Once again, post-pandemic tourism fuels the desire to get into the national parks, and the numbers show it.
Utah StatePhys.org

How air pollution changed during COVID-19 in Park City, Utah

As luck would have it, the air quality sensors that University of Utah researcher Daniel Mendoza and his colleagues installed in Park City, Utah in September 2019, hoping to observe how pollution rose and fell through the ski season and the Sundance Film Festival, captured a far more impactful natural experiment: the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travel9News

Tips for Yellowstone National Park during a crowded summer

CANYON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park is experiencing record numbers of visitors this summer, and park officials are offering tips to help families plan for an unforgettable and safe vacation. On Memorial Day weekend, more than 43,000 people entered the park, a 50% increase from the same time period...
LifestyleSheridan Media

Yellowstone National Park Reports Busy 4th Of July 2021 Weekend

A number of people were out traveling on the 4th of July weekend, and Yellowstone National Park was busy as a result. The park reports an 8-percent increase in visitors this past Friday thru Monday, compared to the same weekend in 2019. Because of the COVID pandemic, the park does...
Yosemite National Park, CAgoldrushcam.com

Young Bear Cub Killed in Yosemite National Park by Speeding Car, Anguished Mother Stays Nearby

July 17, 2021 - We get this call a lot. Too much, to be honest. “Bear hit by vehicle, dead on the side of the road.” Sadly, it’s become routine. I log the coordinates into my phone, gather the equipment I may need, and head to the location. This call came in cold; it sounds like the collision happened sometime around noon and it’s 4:00 P.M. now. The location is an hour’s drive away, so by the time I get there it’s well after 5:00 P.M. I pull off on the shoulder, lug a large backpack of equipment over my back, and head off down the road. My job here is easy, really: find the bear, move its body far away from the road to prevent any other animals from getting hit while scavenging on it, fill out a report, and collect samples and measurements for research. Then I’m off on my way again with another number to add to the total of bears hit by vehicles this year—data we hope will help prevent future collisions. Pretty callous. However, the reality behind each of these numbers is not.
Springdale, UTkslnewsradio.com

Days after flooding, Zion National Park expects crowded weekend

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Just days after flash floods forced rangers to close trails, canyons and roads, Zion National Park expects a crowded July 4th holiday weekend. In a news release, park officials advised visitors to expect long lines and crowded trails, along with hot temperatures and continuing flood clean-up. Currently,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy