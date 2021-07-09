Cancel
Death Stranding Director’s Cut Launching September 24; Here’s Everything It Adds

By Abhinav Sharma
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Stranding is the first PS4-exclusive game that recently got a director’s cut treatment. It was followed by the Ghost of Tsushima. Unlike GOT, the new edition of Death Stranding doesn’t come with a new map. But it still brings tons of new content and features. This version of the game will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on September 24.

