Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tribes of Midgard Preview – Chilling In The Endless Winter

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, I was able to go hands on with the upcoming Tribes of Midgard, with Creative Director and Norsfell CEO, Julian Maroda. He and his team are aiming to mold a new genre of more approachable and cooperative kind of survival game where people don’t have to worry about having their back stabbed by another player. Cooperative survival is a refreshing concept for me, especially after the past year where virtual get-togethers with friends to play Among Us or Rust were wrought with treachery and trolling.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribes Of Midgard#Creative Director#Norsfell Ceo#Rust#Saga#Ranger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Co-op Viking ARPG Tribes of Midgard has a refreshing take on boss fights

When you hear "10-player co-op Viking survival game" it's hard not to immediately think of Valheim. But Tribes of Midgard, launching July 27, isn't really anything like Valheim. It supports up to 10 players (solo mode is an option as well) but it's an action RPG with a big focus on base defense. Survival and crafting systems are present but incredibly streamlined, and its primary mode is session-based and only lasts a few hours.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Tribes of Midgard Post-Launch Seasonal Content Announced

Norsfell Games have announced the post-launch seasonal content for action adventure survival game Tribes of Midgard. As previously reported, solo players up to ten in co-op must hold back the invading forces of Helheim and giants during Ragnarök. These evils are attempting to reach the village housing the Seed of Yggdrasil, and the last hope for the world. Players will also need to explore the wilds to gather the resources for new weapons.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Tribes of Midgard Launching Later this Month with Post-Launch Plans

Game studio Norsfell has announced the release date of upcoming video game Tribes of Midgard and its first post-launch plans. In this game, players will hack and slash through various enemies and monsters either going solo or team up with 2-10 players. They can go adventuring through the wilderness, collect resources, and defend the village from the nightly invasion of Helthings and the colossal Jotnar.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tribes Of Midgard Reveals Seasonal Content & Future Roadmap

Gearbox Publishing dropped a new batch of info on Tribes Of Midgard during Sony's State Of Play, including seasonal content. The company posted a bunch of info on the PlayStation Blog from Norsfell's community manager, Sydnee McLeod, as well as released a new video that debuted during the livestream. We now know there will be Season One content called "The Wolf Saga" that will have you confronting a powerful boss before going to Ragnarök, as well as runes that serve as modifiers, and some content coming down the road. We have a snippet of the content revealed about the runes for you here along with the video!
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Tribes of Midgard is a new take on co-op survival for Vikings who haven't got all day

Tribes of Midgard started me off in modest rags, like so many other survival games. Thirty minutes later I was clad in sturdy leather armor, wielding a sword and shield, and fighting a giant which could barely fit in my top-down perspective - not the kind of thing you usually get up to in the early hours of survival games. Speaking as an unabashed lover of video game neologisms like "levolution" and "transfarring," the fact that developer Norsfell is calling Tribes of Midgard a "surthrival" game handily encapsulates the difference. That's "survival" with "thrive" stuck in the middle, if it wasn't clear just from reading it.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Tribes of Midgard Trailer Showcases Season 1: The Wolf Saga - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Norsfell Games have released a new trailer for Tribes of Midgard that showcases the first season of the game, titled "The Wolf Saga." Tribes of Midgard is set in the colorful world of the ancient Norse. Since the dawn of the Nine Realms, the Seeds of the World Tree Yggdrasil have protected and nourished Midgard—what we know as Earth. These seeds are now scattered and hidden throughout the realm. Ancient evils and enemies of Asgard seek to extinguish these flickering remnants of life to bring about Ragnarok—the end of the world. Your mission? Protect the Seeds, Viking!
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Survival Action RPG ‘Tribes of Midgard’ Gets In-Depth Look into Season 1 ‘The Wolf Saga’ Content

During today’s Sony State of Play, the 10-player survival action RPG, Tribes of Midgard, received some insight into the title’s upcoming content. Season 1, The Wolf Saga, will boast new classes, exclusive loot, and a new boss battle. Players can pick and choose between a total of 8 classes, with player agency being at the forefront of the experience via skill trees.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

State Of Play – Tribes Of Midgard Reveals Content For Season One

The Canadian Studio Norshfell, maker of Tribes of Midgard, Multiplayer RPG, last night July 8, 2021 had the opportunity for the new event Situation from Sony, to reveal the trailer with all the content and what awaits us in Season 1. The game will be available on Playstation 4/5 and pc.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Maneater Returns In Late August With A New Island, Evolutions, And Apex Predators To Hunt

After devouring most of the life in a number of swamps and seas, Maneater's hungry bull shark is all grown up and ready to feast again. On August 31, the feeding frenzy continues in Truth Quest, a story-driven add-on that brings our fearless shark to a mysterious island off of the coast of Port Clovis. The waters here are home to a menacing apex predator, and are patrolled by the Naval Wildlife Organization, which can even send helicopters after you.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Shrek Invades Hunt: Showdown With His House Found In New Map

Shrek has found a way to invade the world of Hunt: Showdown. While the green man himself is suspiciously missing, his home in the swamps can be seen with new DLC that has dropped for the first-person shooter. For once, the Shrek universe isn't colliding with a game due to mods, but if this inclusion feels random - it really shouldn't. Hunt: Showdown has all sorts of mythical entities, and Shrek's home has witnessed more than a few fairy tales.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Company Of Heroes 3 Releases In 2022

PC players have often lamented the dwindling options in the once-dominant real-time strategy genre. Well, one of the biggest franchises is coming back next year as the Company of Heroes series gets a third entry. Instead of heading into theatres of war that are often explored when games tackle the WWII era, Company of Heroes 3 is tackling the Mediterrnean as the focus of the conflict. This means players will be swept into entanglements and engagements in African deserts, coastal Italy, and more.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Tribes of Midgard PS5, PS4 Trailer Talks Post-Launch Support

Tribes of Midgard is right around the corner now, launching on both PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 27th July. The survival action RPG is looking pretty good as it is, but this being 2021, it will of course have ongoing post-launch support to keep people playing. In this latest trailer,...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Watch Us Stream Red Dead Online's New Expansion With Leo Vader

Saddle up. Rockstar Games released its next big Red Dead Online update today, and we've called in an expert to help us explore this brave new frontier. Join the Game Informer team and former GI-video editor, current MinnMax cohort, and YouTube sensation Leo Vader as we play through Red Dead's new "Blood Money" expansion.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Master Mode – Game Informer Live

Zelda Week 2021 rolls on and we're here to stream one of the best games in the series: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Feel free to jump in the chat and debate us on that. However, we're not just streaming the base game, we're going to tackle the Trial of the Sword.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Shin Megami Tensei V Story Trailer Shows The Conflict Between Gods And Demons

Shin Megami Tensei V is among the most anticipated role-playing games scheduled for the remainder of 2021, and if the recent screenshots we shared last month didn't sate your hunger for new information, Atlus has another feast for your eyes. While we already know the basics of the story of Shin Megami Tensei V, Atlus just released a new trailer showcasing gameplay footage and the story itself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy