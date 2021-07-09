Cancel
Why Shipping Was in Trouble Even Before the Suez Clog

By Brendan Murray
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty-five years ago, a North Carolina trucker named Malcom McLean pioneered the standardized shipping container, launching a global trading system that lifted millions of people out of poverty and created a generation of discount-minded American shoppers. Those boxes are now at the center of a worldwide transport puzzle as a shortage of containers in the right places has disrupted supply chains, idled car factories and sparked a surge in costs that’s pinching companies and consumers. And that was before a giant container ship blocked the Suez Canal in late March, snarling traffic through the vital maritime trading route. As ocean cargo rates continue to skyrocket, the White House and European regulators are raising questions about the health of competition in shipping and other freight markets.

www.washingtonpost.com

