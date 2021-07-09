Arkane Confirms You Can Play Deathloop Without Snapping Any Necks

During the recent State of Play, PlayStation showed off nine minutes of Deathloop gameplay in a walkthrough taking down one of the “visionaries” antagonists. If you want to avoid spoilers and go into Deathloop completely fresh when it launches on September 14th, then it might be best to skip over watching this gameplay, as while impressive, it does spoil one path to kill one of the game’s eight visionaries. If you want to know how it looks, however, we’ll do our best to recap here without spoilers.