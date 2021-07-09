Cancel
Arkane Confirms You Can Play Deathloop Without Snapping Any Necks

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeathloop is a stylistic shooter from Arkane Lyon and blends a wild tale peppered with western and cyberpunk flair. The studio has shown us a lot about the game ahead of its launch later this year, including the most recent gameplay walkthrough during this week's PlayStation State of Play. One thing that every trailer and gameplay session has had in common that there are no shortages of neck snaps. As such a prominent combat style, a question emerges: can you play as Colt to end the time loops without snapping anyone's neck? The answer? Yes!

