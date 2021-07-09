Tehachapi restaurant proclaims indoor dining open to public in grand opening ceremony
TEHACHAPI – Following 18 months of closures in California, Tehachapi’s oldest restaurant is ready to get back to serving customers face-to-face. Kelcy’s Restaurant invited the public to its grand opening July 2, gathering outside the business for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests were served homemade cookies and sundaes, and a congratulatory certificate was presented to wife and husband owners Virginia Sheridon and Bill Lee by Tehachapi councilwoman Joan Pogon-Cord.www.desertnews.com
