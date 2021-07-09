Cancel
First Trailer for 'The Lost Leonardo' Doc About an Expensive Painting

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's not even a good painting!" Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled the first official trailer for a fascinating art documentary titled The Lost Leonardo, which was supposed to open last year but was delayed until this year. It's now set to open in theaters in the US this August. The film examines the mystery surrounding the Salvator Mundi, the first painting by Leonardo da Vinci to be discovered for more than a century, which has now seemingly gone missing. It was the most expensive painting ever sold, at $450 million, but is it actually authentic? "Unravelling the hidden agendas of the richest men and most powerful art institutions in the world, The Lost Leonardo reveals how vested interests in the Salvator Mundi are of such tremendous power that truth becomes secondary." This looks like more than investigative documentary, with recreations and revelations about how greedy and insane the art market is. "It's not just art history, it's world politics."

