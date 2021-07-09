First Trailer for 'The Lost Leonardo' Doc About an Expensive Painting

"What was the meaning of that event, is really the important question…" An official trailer has debuted for a provocative and damning documentary film titled The Outsider. This hasn't played at any festivals and it seems many Americans are afraid of what it confronts. Michael Shulan was a struggling novelist & owner of a storefront in NYC. The attacks on the World Trade Center changed his life forever. He turned his space into a famous photo exhibit called "Here in New York: A Democracy of Photographs." He became known as one of the world's leading experts on 9/11 photography. Then, the lifelong outsider was invited to be part of something big. Shulan was named the Creative Director of the National 9/11 Museum at Ground Zero. This is the story of his dream job and how it turned against him. His nemesis is Alice Greenwald, the Museum's director - who hires him, and then turns the museum's open philosophy into a place that looks to put to rest the unanswered questions of 9/11. The filmmakers then wonder: "If you accept the fortune-cookie answer that the set out to attack our 'way of life' and our 'freedoms as American's' – then how can you justify the Memorial and Museum that today stands on the site of [the former WTC]?" It seems terrifically fascinating.