New clothing rental retailer targets men

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutfitting male shoppers can be a challenge, but a new online clothing rental platform called Taelor is applying a combination of human and artificial intelligence. Founded by Anya Cheng, a former product manager at Facebook who helped create its social commerce program, recently launched a pilot program for her new company, Taelor. The online men’s clothing rental company aims to help men dress themselves, while also reducing their carbon footprint.

