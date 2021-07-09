New clothing rental retailer targets men
Outfitting male shoppers can be a challenge, but a new online clothing rental platform called Taelor is applying a combination of human and artificial intelligence. Founded by Anya Cheng, a former product manager at Facebook who helped create its social commerce program, recently launched a pilot program for her new company, Taelor. The online men’s clothing rental company aims to help men dress themselves, while also reducing their carbon footprint.chainstoreage.com
