Read the fine print: The cliche for your personality type

Your twenties are a weird time. You enter into them as an ‘adult,’ thinking you know it all, you have life figured out, and you are ready to conquer the world. As the real world starts to hit, and the days of classes and tests and Tuesday night parties subside, you realize just how much of a misconception that is. You feel lost. You feel stuck. And you feel a bit hopeless that this is all life has to offer. How can the next 40 years of your life be spent doing this, feeling like this?