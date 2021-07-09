Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes 2021: Hang Out with Cows in Andrea Arnold's Doc Film 'Cow'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 11 days ago

There will be before Cow, and there will be after Cow. But in all seriousness… Andrea Arnold's documentary film Cow is the latest offering on the Vegan Cinema menu, premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a brand new out-of-competition section called Cannes Première. The film features almost no talking, and no dialogue except for a few words spoken in the background by farm workers. There is some music, but that's a different surprise. Instead, the camera focuses on cows at a factory farm in the UK. Specifically one older bovine and two of her calves, which she gives birth to in the film. This isn't the first film to do this – Viktor Kosakovskiy's Gunda, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, also features nothing but footage of farm animals roaming around. But this time we get a much closer look at the brutality of factory farming, and the sickening process of breeding and raising animals solely to produce food for humans – and that's it.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow Milk#Documentary Film#Vegan Cinema#Cannes Premi Re#American#Twitter Firstshowing#Cannes 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Cannes 2021: Andrea Arnold says she made Cow to remind us of ‘the millions of non-human lives we use’

Andrea Arnold has explained how a childhood surrounded by nature helped inspire her new film, Cow, as it premieres at Cannes. In a piece for The Guardian, the Kent-born director recalled her “fantastically wild life” growing up on an estate and roaming around woods, motorways and “deserted old industrial spaces”. “Out of this grew a deep love of insects and birds and animals and plants,” she said. Arnold said moving to London changed her relationship with nature, but one of the animals she continued to see from car and train windows was cows: “I wondered about the reality of...
MoviesPosted by
AFP

How the udder half lives: Cannes moved by cow biopic

Cannes on Friday got deep insights into the lives of bovines with a documentary starring Luma, a photogenic cow. Shot over four years on an English farm, the film by Andrea Arnold -- whose work includes arthouse favourites "Fish Tank" and "Red Road" -- was cut from 200 hours of raw footage showing Luma's predictable routine but also highlights such as calving and sex. "It's hard to make a film about a cow as a feature film that works for an audience," one of the three editors, Nicolas Chaudeurge, sighed at a news conference. The 100-minute biopic does without commentary, with the only human voices those of the farmers -- who treat their "girls" with cheerful affection -- or of visiting vets.
Petsoneroomwithaview.com

Cow – Cannes 2021 Review

Andrea Arnold’s newest film, Cow, documents the daily lives of two cows, Luma and her recently born calf whose birth we witness up close. Arnold focuses on showing what it’s like for them to be treated as a commodity rather than living animals. Unedited takes force us to witness these cows in some brutal situations, being poked and prodded against their will, all while the audience is confronted with the blank looks on their faces – their sounds of anguish being directed right at us, the guilty onlookers.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow”

Benedetta Sometimes it only takes one film to fire up a festival. That film, this year, came in the shape Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, one of a handful that had originally been selected to screen here in 2020, and handed another slot twelve months later. It was Verhoeven’s first film since Elle (also screened in the official competition here back in 2016), and it promised a period piece cribbed from a book by Judith C. Brown: Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Which itself was based on the real-life story of Benedetta, a 17th century Italian nun-turned-abbess of Pescia, Tuscany, put on trial for a love affair with a fellow nun. Verhoeven has never shied away from in-your-face sexual content, so the marriage between director and story felt ripe for all kinds of excesses. But little could have ever prepared me for the wild riot Benedetta would ultimately turn into.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser for Animated Film 'Titina' About a Dog on an Expedition

Meet Titina! Screen has released the first promo teaser trailer for an animation project from Norway called Titina, a story about a dog that joined an expedition in the 1920s. It's still in production and is expected to be completed sometime in 2022, for release in the fall next year in Norway. This teaser is being released as a Cannes Market promo to gain interest from international distributors. "It revolves around the adventures of real-life fox terrier called Titina, who gained celebrity status in the 1920s when she accompanied her master, the Italian aeronautic engineer Umberto Nobile, and Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen on an expedition to conquer the North pole in an airship. The adventure will be retold through her eyes as she becomes the first and last fox terrier to visit the North Pole, an environment to which she is wholly unsuited." This teaser also features a whale that she spots from the ship above. I'm already looking forward to seeing more from it.
MoviesFirst Showing

Another Rad Trailer for Psychedelic Animated Adventure 'Cryptozoo'

"I dedicated my life to keeping Cryptids safe." Magnolia Pictures has released another official US trailer for the eccentric, psychedelic, wacky hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This earned some rave reviews from various critics, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. With the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. If you've been looking for movies that are unlike anything you have ever seen before - don't miss this one. Everything about it is unique and unforgettably mad crazy.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes diary: cows, cuts and how a doctor starred with Deneuve

Andrea Arnold spills some beans on her Big Little Lies difficulties; and how Gabriel Sara ended up acting beside his screen idol. British director Andrea Arnold has given a glimpse of her bad experience making the second season of the hit US TV drama Big Little Lies, confirming the hard time she had during editing.
Louisiana StateFirst Showing

Alicia Vikander in Trailer for Justin Chon's 'Blue Bayou' Louisiana Film

"Are we getting kicked out?" "Nah, baby girl, I ain't going nowhere…" Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Blue Bayou, the latest film from acclaimed Korean-American filmmaker Justin Chon, known for his other award-winning films Gook and Ms. Purple previously. This time around, Blue Bayou is premiering at the prestigious 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Un Certain Regard category (his last two films premiered at Sundance instead). It's currently set for a limited release starting in September later this year. As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home. Justin Chon stars with Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, and Sydney Kowalske as Jessie. This is an impressive first look at this film, and I'm intrigued to see Vikander working with Chon this time, adding some extra gravitas to his storytelling. A must watch trailer - the song in this is perfect.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Acclaimed Animated Doc 'Flee' About a Refugee

"Have you told Kasper any of these stories?" Neon has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning documentary film titled Flee, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. This animated documentary is a groundbreaking, heartrending work unlike anything you've ever seen. And that's not an exaggeration. Flee tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time. Along with a secret which he has kept hidden for the last 20 years. This won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at Sundance, deservedly so, and has been receiving rave reviews ever since the festival. Described as a "remarkable refugee story told with heart and audacity." You definitely don't want to miss this film - one of the very best documentary discoveries of 2021.
MoviesFirst Showing

Charlie Shotwell Puts His Family in a Hole in 'John and the Hole' Trailer

"This is your life, John. This is what you want to do. This could be who you are." IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for the chilling low-key drama John and the Hole, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This received some rave reviews out of Sundance, and was initially select as part of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival line-up before it was cancelled. The pitch: a coming-of-age psychological thriller that plays out the unsettling reality of a kid who holds his family captive in a hole in the ground. Pascual Sisto's John and the Hole is a very slick, nuanced film about much more than just teenage angst, as there's layers upon layers of subtext regarding what he's doing and how it relates to the world we live in these days. Charlie Shotwell stars as John, who puts the rest of his family down into a hole in their backyard: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle, and Taissa Farmiga. This was one of the best films from Sundance and I'm very happy to be quoted in this trailer from my festival review earlier this year.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Cannes premiere lineup includes film shot from a cow’s perspective

Oscar-winning English filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s film Cow is under the spotlight at the premiere line-up of the Cannes Film Festival 2021. The 93-minute observational documentary is based on the world as seen through the eyes of a cow named Luma. “This is the story of reality, that of a dairy cow, and a tribute to the immense service she renders us. When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world through her,” said the filmmaker while addressing the press after the premiere. “We usually see cows as a herd. I wanted to see a cow as...
MoviesNPR

Cannes Rolls Out The Red Carpet For An Expanded, More Inclusive Film Festival

Like almost all cultural events that required gatherings and global travel, last year's Cannes Film Festival in France was canceled because of the pandemic. But, today, the festival has returned to its red-carpet glory for its 74th edition. There were movie stars, fans with iPhones and fully vaccinated, tested international press at the opening night premiere.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Julia Child Doc 'Julia' from Julie Cohen & Betsy West

"When you cook, you give your love." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the first official trailer for a new documentary titled Julia, a biopic doc film about the acclaimed, beloved cookbook author & TV superstar Julia Child. Made by the doc filmmakers behind the recent acclaimed documentaries RBG and My Name Is Pauli Murray previously. It's being promoted as an event profiling an iconic woman. "Julia will use never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, 'cutting edge' food cinematography. The project will trace Child's path, from her struggles to create and publish 1961's 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking,' which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, to her become an unlikely television sensation from her show 'The French Chef.'" This reminds me of the excellent film Julie & Julia, and makes me want to try every dish she has ever made as well. It does look like a ravishing and delicious film! Enjoy.
MoviesTelegraph

Memoria, Cannes review: Tilda Swinton stars in a mesmerising cosmic mystery

Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Starring: Tilda Swinton, Juan Pablo Urrego, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Elkin Díaz, Agnes Brekke. Cert TBC, 136 mins. Many films have been made about things that go bump in the night, but Memoria may be the first about the actual bump itself – a dense, round, metallic thud that reverberates through a bedroom in Bogotá, Colombia, just before daybreak. The room’s occupant is Jessica Holland (Tilda Swinton), a British botanist from Medellín, and she rises blearily, her hair silhouetted against the stifled grey-pink light pushing through the curtains. What was the noise? A burglar? Nearby building work? Jessica rises and walks slowly to her desk, and as the camera follows her movements it’s as if the room is still cohering around her. She sits down in a daze. In a nearby parking lot, one by one car alarms mysteriously begin to blare, then just as mysteriously switch off.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for “Memoria” Has Tilda Swinton Being Tormented

The Cannes Film Festival is definitely hosting a few odd movies this year, and it would appear that Memoria is joining the list since Tilda Swinton’s slightly muted performance in this trailer is already enough to give some people the sense that something just isn’t right. From the images we see in the trailer, Swinton’s character will have something to do in the jungles of Colombia, she’ll have something to do with archaeological finds, and the bang she hears and can’t fully describe to a sound technician is going to have a lot to do with it. But what will connect everything is as of yet unknown, though there is the feeling that some big reveal will be coming to the audience, or will be insinuated at the very least. Right now there’s not a lot to go on when it comes to this movie, but it’s already bound to get a lot of attention since it does look like the type of movie that has drawn the attention of people lately. Whether it will be a big hit or not is hard to say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy