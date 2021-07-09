Cancel
Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced in Action Thriller Sweet Girl' Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You knew going after powerful people was a dangerous business." Netflix has dropped the official trailer for an action thriller titled Sweet Girl, marking the feature directorial debut of producer Brian Andrew Mendoza. Produced by and starring Jason Momoa, the film is about a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Sounds intense. Don't mess with Momoa! This is set primarily in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a city we don't often see many action movies set in. Isabela Merced stars as his daughter Rachel, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Amy Brenneman, and Michael Raymond-James. This looks promising, but I'm not so sure it's going to be a total knock out. At least Momoa looks badass, as always. Taking on Big Pharma! Bring ’em down, Momoa. Check it out below.

www.firstshowing.net

