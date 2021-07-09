Quick-start infrastructure for untargeted metabolomics analysis in GNPS
To the Editor — In this Correspondence, we aim to introduce Global Natural Product Social Molecular Networking (GNPS) to your readership and to highlight the quick-start interface that we have recently developed. GNPS is a chemistry-focused, community-curated, small-molecule mass spectrometry (MS) analysis ecosystem for untargeted metabolomics data1. GNPS was designed for the analysis and capture of MS knowledge and data by the community. These capabilities are possible through the deep integration of GNPS with the metabolomics data repository MassIVE. Colocalizing metabolomics data, knowledge bases and computational infrastructure enables maximal reuse by the community, in the spirit of open data. As of February 2021, GNPS/MassIVE has grown to 1,800 public datasets (>490,000 MS files and >1.2 billion tandem mass spectra), and the average number of visits to the GNPS analysis ecosystem exceeds 300,000 per month, by users from more than 160 countries.www.nature.com
