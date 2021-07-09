It always felt a little ironic to me: the contrast between the sensitive nature of Asian culture and the culture’s disapproval of my own sensitivity. Growing up, a phrase I hated hearing was “stop being so sensitive.” I’ve heard it more often than I’ll admit. In fact, my family would say this to me for a variety of reasons, from crying out of fear for an upcoming exam to reacting angrily to a joke that had ruffled my insecurities. I think part of the reason I hated this phrase so much was because I knew that I could never hide my emotions well, which made me believe I was weak.