Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

“Stop being so sensitive”

By Bella Chang
Daily Californian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt always felt a little ironic to me: the contrast between the sensitive nature of Asian culture and the culture’s disapproval of my own sensitivity. Growing up, a phrase I hated hearing was “stop being so sensitive.” I’ve heard it more often than I’ll admit. In fact, my family would say this to me for a variety of reasons, from crying out of fear for an upcoming exam to reacting angrily to a joke that had ruffled my insecurities. I think part of the reason I hated this phrase so much was because I knew that I could never hide my emotions well, which made me believe I was weak.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Uc Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Posted by
Sean Kernan

Stop Caring So Much and Be Happy

Image rights via Pexels (Royalty Free) Our caring is the manifestation of our mental and emotional energy. It is a depleting resource. We become fixated on things we said, on not knowing an answer, or indulged in the menu of endless faux pas.
goodmenproject.com

How To Stop Excuses Being Your Emotional Crutch

I, like every other human being on the planet, has used an excuse. I’ve dug into my arsenal of feeble reasons and delivered it without a second thought. We all know our excuses well. We know the reasons we give for not cleaning the house when we should have. Or the excuse for not doing our daily workout. And the excuse we gave for throwing out our favourite pair of jeans when intended to keep them.
HealthDaily Californian

Seeing the unseen: Nonvisible disability

At the time I’m beginning to write this, I am slightly elevated in a hospital bed of an intensive care unit. Setbacks from a neurological procedure are why I once again find myself with a diet involving intravenous fluids and a wardrobe consisting of a hospital gown and nonslip socks.
KidsChicago magazine

Cozy Style for Sensitive Kids

For the one in six kids living with sensory processing disorder, finding clothes that are both comfortable and stylish is no small task. Fortunately, those kids — and the adults responsible for making sure they don’t run around naked in public — have River North mom Dina Lewis looking out for them. “Every morning used to start with a meltdown,” says Lewis, whose 9-year-old daughter refuses to wear socks, long sleeves, or pants that press too hard on her skin.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Woman refused vaccines for her daughter. Now she regrets it.

Angela Morris said she resisted Covid-19 vaccinations for herself and her 13-year-old daughter believing that other preventative measures, like mostly staying home and wearing masks, would be enough to ward off infection. But on July 1, Morris wrote on Facebook that her daughter, Caia Morris Cooper, had tested positive for...
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman claims pay it forward gestures are a ‘scam’ in viral TikTok after paying $30 for another customer

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy