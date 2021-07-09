2021 NFL Draft Guide: Being Flexible In Snake Drafts

Read the latest and most up to date news around every football league:. The Los Angeles Rams unveil new 'modern throwback' uniforms. The uniforms will be worn in three games this season — during their season opener against the Bears, in Week nine against the Titans, and against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week ten. The new jerseys are meant to honor all of the great teams the Rams franchise has had. Former Rams wide receiver, Torry Holt, was quoted saying, "That has championship written all over it." After the NFL has allowed there to be more than one helmet design, Los Angeles also plans to look for alternate helmet concepts that plan to debut for the 2022 NFL season. After a questionable decision on their previous uniform and logo decision, the new 'modern throwback' look is sure to get a positive response from NFL fans.