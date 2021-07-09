Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes 2021: Kogonada's 'After Yang' is Subtle Sci-Fi at its Very Best

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 11 days ago

It's not often that the Cannes Film Festival plays science fiction films, but when they do, they're some of the best science fiction films all year. After Yang is the second feature film directed by the Korean-American filmmaker known as "Kogonada", who made his debut in 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival with a feature called Columbus after creating video essays about cinema for years before that. It seems he has taken his experience with that film (and his vast knowledge of cinema) and developed even more as a filmmaker in crafting After Yang, a remarkably astute and beautifully compelling story about family and memory. After Yang is the best sci-fi film about artificial intelligence since Ex Machina, the kind of film that pulls you in and entices repeat viewings right away. It's one of these films that is going to be dissected and analyzed for years. The details in every frame, the depth in the storytelling, all while remaining so slick and minimalistic.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Weinstein
Person
Mamoru Oshii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Korean American#A I#Chinese#Shell#Twitter Firstshowing#Cannes 21#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies/Film

‘After Yang’ Review: Kogonada’s Second Film is a Quiet Sci-Fi Stunner to Be Savored [Cannes]

After Yang begins inside a tea shop, an austere space with a decidedly Japanese aesthetic. Jake (Colin Farrell) greets a patron who has walked down the stairs, seeking out “tea crystals” for instant pleasure. Explaining that the local supermarket may carry such convenient goods, and that instead he’s got preparations that may require more effort but may be more rewarding, she leaves frustrated, wondering how someone can survive by not giving the customer what they already want.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: The Souvenir Part II, After Yang, Ahed's Knee, Lingui

Here's an experiment: Try watching "The Souvenir Part II" without seeing the first part. "Maybe some of you didn't see part one—it probably doesn't matter, I don't know," the filmmaker, Joanna Hogg, told the audience at Directors' Fortnight after the screening this morning. I'd be curious to hear how "Part II" plays completely fresh. Personally, though, I think that's ill-advised. "The Souvenir Part II" is in effect the second half of a single four-hour movie. It picks up right where the first one left off, and it is so reliant on foreknowledge of the events of the critically lauded 2019 original that going in cold would be like wandering in after an intermission.
MoviesVice

A24’s new sci-fi movie will make you cry

Science fiction is seldom seen as a genre that tugs on the heart strings. It is famously cold: steel grey vistas and robotic protagonists usually exist in situations where the real-life stakes are low. It is fantasy. But the latest A24-produced movie from South Korean director Kogonada offers a softer, greener and more sympathetic alternative. It’s called After Yang, and after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, it left a whole auditorium weeping over the mark left on a family by a bloodless android.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Is Reteaming With Netflix For His Next Movie, And It's A Sci-Fi Epic

While Zack Snyder has certainly had some big success making movies directly for the big screen in the past, it seems that he very much enjoyed his experience working with Netflix. His most recent movie, Army of the Dead, dropped on the platform back in mid-May and turned out to be one of the biggest new releases of the month, not only playing online, but also getting some theatrical distribution as well. Now it seems that success is at least in part motivating a continuation of the relationship between the filmmaker and the distributor, as it has been revealed that Snyder and Netflix are going to be working together again on Rebel Moon, the director's next film.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Dominic Monaghan joins AMC’s sci-fi thriller series Moonhaven

After appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lord of the Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan is set for another trip to space, having signed on for a role in AMC’s upcoming suspense thriller series Moonhaven from writer-producer Peter Ocko (Black Sails). As reported by the trade,...
Books & LiteratureVulture

The Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books of the Year (So Far)

For those still looking to escape into other worlds because the burdens of our own remain too heavy — or just for us nerds who find narratives more interesting with futuristic tech and otherworldly magic livening up imagined universes — 2021 has bestowed many gifts. Already, this year has given readers a slew of exciting, provocative, and delightful new sci-fi and fantasy books. From the latest releases of celebrated authors Kazuo Ishiguro, Nnedi Okorafor, and Andy Weir, to debut novels from rising stars Namina Forna, Genevieve Gornichec, and J.S. Dewes, these are the best science-fiction and fantasy books of 2021 so far.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The First Trailer for Sci- Fi Film Rubikon Premieres Ahead of Cannes Frontières Showcase

The first trailer for the upcoming science fiction film Rubikon has premiered online. The genre film will make its first appearance at Cannes' Frontieres ahead of its release as part of seven film showcase of international projects. The movie is directed by Magdalena Lauritsch with production design by Johannes Mucke, a long running creative partner of Roland Emmerich.
TV Series/Film

‘Spriggan’ Trailer: Netflix’s Sci-Fi Action Anime Gets Delayed to 2022

Netflix continues to expand its slate of original anime films and TV shows, but viewers will have to wait a little while longer before they see Spriggan. The series, based on the best-selling manga by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryoji Minagawa, has been bumped to 2022. In the meantime, the streamer has released a new official teaser to whet your appetite.
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero' is a Gripping, Complex Tale

Often the most engaging, thought-provoking stories in cinema are those with complex characters and moral provocations. They don't offer black and white interpretations, they make us question whether our prejudice is tainting our opinion on what's happening, and allow us to learn even more about the incessant complexity of humanity. Acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has returned to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with his latest film, a drama called A Hero (originally Ghahreman in Persian) set in modern day Shiraz. This is his best film since A Separation, a return to form for Asghar Farhadi telling incredibly taut, thrilling stories about morality tales and characters trying their best in a world that won't let them succeed. I loved it and was caught up in it and was so shaken by the film that it messed up my emotions for the rest of the day.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

South Korean Streamer Watcha Buys Cannes Trio ‘Annette’, ‘Titane’ & ‘After Yang’

EXCLUSIVE: Growing South Korean streaming service Watcha is having a busy Cannes, landing local rights to three buzz titles here in the festival. The company has bought Cannes opener Annette, Leos Carax’s musical starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which premieres tomorrow, and Kogonada’s After Yang, starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith.
MoviesDeadline

How ‘After Yang’ Director Kogonada Explored The Hidden Stories Of A Sci-Fi Drama: “I’m Often Curious About The People In The Background”

Kogonada, The Mononymous Director Who’d Prefer To Be Anonymous, Peers Into The Future – And The Human Soul – With His Sci-fi Drama ‘After Yang. In an ideal world, Kogonada’s work would speak for itself. He came to prominence with a series of short but powerful video essays that focused on a single aspect of a director’s work: faces in Hitchcock’s thrillers, mirrors in Bergman’s dramas, and the gentle quotidian pace of Yasujirō Ozu’s family sagas. Ozu, in particular, is a big influence on Kogonada, who adapted the name of Ozu’s screenwriter—Kôgo Noda—as an alias. “I’ve never identified much with my American name,” he has said, “which always feels a little strange to see or hear. My family uses a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid.”
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow”

Benedetta Sometimes it only takes one film to fire up a festival. That film, this year, came in the shape Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, one of a handful that had originally been selected to screen here in 2020, and handed another slot twelve months later. It was Verhoeven’s first film since Elle (also screened in the official competition here back in 2016), and it promised a period piece cribbed from a book by Judith C. Brown: Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Which itself was based on the real-life story of Benedetta, a 17th century Italian nun-turned-abbess of Pescia, Tuscany, put on trial for a love affair with a fellow nun. Verhoeven has never shied away from in-your-face sexual content, so the marriage between director and story felt ripe for all kinds of excesses. But little could have ever prepared me for the wild riot Benedetta would ultimately turn into.
MoviesFirst Showing

US Trailer for 'The Last Matinee' Uruguayan Horror Homage to Cinema

"Today, you may feel the Universe owes you. Nonetheless, someone else's sacrifice won't save you." Dark Star Pictures + Bloody Disgusting have revealed a new official US trailer for an Uruguayan horror film titled The Last Matinee. Not only is it a tribute to the spooky magic of watching horror movies in dingy, dark cinemas. But it's also a horror movie set inside an old cinema. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and at many other genre festivals last year, now opening in the US this August. The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist's daughter. The Last Matinee stars Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, and Pedro Duarte. This looks damn good, Uruguay seems to be offering some of the finest indie horror gems recently.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘After Yang’ Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person’s Sci-Fi

“After Yang” takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter. The robot — or “techno-sapien,” as such advanced appliances are politely referred to in the race-blind, android-accepting society writer-director Kogonada neatly imagines — has ceased to function, and the man of the house (Colin Farrell) has the tricky task of getting him fixed. You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family, and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.
MoviesInverse

underrated sci-fi monster movie

This Star Wars director’s lesser-known Lovecraftian thriller is worth checking out. Before directing big-budget blockbusters, Gareth Edwards found himself stifled by them. As the director behind 2014’s Godzilla and 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Edwards has delivered crucial installments in Hollywood’s most storied franchises. But Edwards never would have landed Godzilla were it not for the strengths of his 2010 directorial debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy