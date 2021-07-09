Cancel
First Trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Series 'Mr. Corman' for Apple

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The question is: what do you do now?" Apple TV has unveiled the first official trailer for Mr. Corman, a new series for Apple TV+ that is written by, directed by, produced by, and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Which is why we're featuring this trailer. Mr. Corman looks like a very 30-something series about what life is like today for those of us stuck in this exact kind of situation. Mr. Corman is described as a deep cut into the days and nights of a public school teacher in the San Fernando Valley. His lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out and he finds himself teaching, his ex-fiancé has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Described as "darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt" this series also features Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Hugo Weaving, Shannon Woodward, Veronica Falcon, and Logic. The pitch for this is just too good for me to pass up, even if it hits a bit too close to home. And Joe looks ridiculously charming, even when he's super depressed.

