Quick Hits: Oleksiak, Comeback Trail, Howe Jersey, and More

Jamie Oleksiak is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after his second stint with the Dallas Stars. It is unclear whether or not he will re-sign or find a new home, but it is likely that nothing will happen until the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft has concluded on July 21. This should keep the Kraken from selecting him since he would become a free agent nearly immediately following the draft. The Stars will then have the sole negotiating rights for Oleksiak until free agency officially begins on July 28. There are many teams that are interested in the big defenseman and what he has to offer. In the end, will he re-sign with Dallas or is there a better fit out there?