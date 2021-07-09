Quick Hits: Oleksiak, Comeback Trail, Howe Jersey, and More
1) One of the notable names on UFA defense market this offseason is 28-year-old Jamie Oleksiak. The gargantuan (6-foot-7, 255 pound) two-stint Dallas Stars defenseman had a very long development curve at the NHL level after he seemed initially to be a fast-track shutdown defenseman when he first turned pro at age 20. For a number of years, he struggled to stick as a full-time player in the NHL level despite his size/athleticism and streaks of effective play. The good times were counterweighted with a tendency to make the same mistakes repeatedly; misreads or turnovers that too often seemed to end up in his team's net and a susceptibility to costly penalties.hockeybuzz.com
