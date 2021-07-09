Cancel
Mcalester, OK

Night Lights survey set for weekend

By James Beaty
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wb6IX_0as7l40j00
JAMES BEATY | Staff photoKeep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters holds one of the clipboards and maps that will be distributed to volunteers for the nonprofit’s Night Lights project. 

Keep McAlester Beautiful is holding a weekend project to help shine a brighter light on some darker parts of the city.

It’s the annual Night Lights survey held to pinpoint nonworking streetlights, which have left some in unintentional dark spots in McAlester.

Volunteers interested in helping with the project can gather at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 10, outside the Keep McAlester Beautiful office at 119 E. Choctaw Ave.

“This year we’re doing First Ward,” said Keep McAlester Beautiful Board member Steve Harrison. He said the project is a great opportunity for those who need to build some volunteer hours and those who would simply like to help conduct the survey.

Volunteers don’t need to sign up or register ahead of time.

“Just show up,” Harrison said.

Once volunteers gather, they will be assigned to a specific area.

Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters plans to be at the office door at the corner of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue to greet volunteers, who will be assigned to a specific area.

“Volunteers will get a clip board, paper and pen,” Waters said. “I will give them a map with a piece of paper telling them what streets in First Ward they are covering.”

Harrison noted Night Lights is a team effort.

“We’ll have two people in a car,” he said, with one driving and another noting the location of any nonworking street lights.

Waters related how the streetlight project works.

“If they find any not working, write down the location of the nearest house,” she said. Waters also noted that some outside lights on poles are people’s personal security lights. She said street lights are designed to shine toward the street, while personal home security lights point toward the residence.

Waters said it typically takes less than an hour for volunteers to complete a survey of their assigned area. She said the First Ward area extends from Strong Boulevard to Main Street and from Electric Avenue to Carl Albert Parkway.

“But we’re not doing Carl Albert Parkway; we’re starting on Washington,” she said, referring to Washington Avenue, a block north of Carl Albert Parkway.

When volunteers complete their surveys, they are to bring them to Waters at the Keep McAlester Beautiful office. She said the organization works with Frank Phillips, of the Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, and PSO has previously committed the following week to getting the streetlights with outages up and working again.

The Night Lights project has been effective in the past.

“Last year, we worked in Ward 5 and about 25 streetlights were found,” she said, referring to the streetlights with outages.

Night Lights is typically held in the summer.

“It’s a good project for July,” said Harrison. He noted July is usually very warm for other types of outside projects, but the Night Lights event is held in the evening, when it’s cooler.

Night Lights is held annually by Keep McAlester Beautiful, the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization previously known as Pride in McAlester. Its stated mission is to “clean up and keep up the McAlester community for the enjoyment of residents and visitors.”

Anyone needing more information can contact Waters at 918-426-4444.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.

Mcalester, OK
