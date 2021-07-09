Check-In: Ask Me Another Ends In September

Take Biz Markie out of the photo, and it’s nothing you haven’t seen before: a black-and-white picture in XXL magazine of a handful of rappers and producers smiling or putting on their best serious-rapper-or-producer face. In the bottom left, Pharoahe Monch stares at the camera with fire in his eyes. All the way in the back, De La Soul’s Maseo looks ahead blankly, unbothered by the proceedings. But at the far right, the only person standing is having some fun with his tourmates. He lifts his shirt as his belly spills over his belt and his mile-wide grin threatens to crowd every other person out of the frame. As usual, Biz is goin’ off, and even Common seems to appreciate it.