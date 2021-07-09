Nick Cannon's Basketball Film 'She Ball' Trailer Starring Melody Rae

"Focus! Stop being scared." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for a new sports comedy movie titled She Ball, which is dropping in August this summer. Written and directed by and starring Nick Cannon, She Ball follows the love of the game through the struggles of Avery Watts, who enlists the baddest women's streetball league in the city to help him win and save the embattled Inglewood Community Center, which he manages, all while trying to raise his seven year old daughter. Newcomer Melody Rae co-stars as Shelby Van Der Gunn, challenging "local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community" by playing street ball. Also featuring Chris Brown, Bryan "Birdman" Williams, DC Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, KD Aubert, Jaliyah Manuel, Marla Gibbs, and Evan Ross. This looks like more of an earnest drama than an all out comedy, but that's not a bad thing. Although the film does look a bit bland.