Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators Weigh in on Cattle Market Concentration

southeastagnet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore capacity, not more regulation may be the direction ag lawmakers take in dealing with cattle market concentration and wildly divergent cattle and beef prices. Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow says dramatic differences of opinion were expected during the recent hearing on the cause of high beef prices for major packers and low prices to small producers. But is the answer more regulation, or more competition?

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Market Concentration#Senate Ag Committee#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Senate
Related
AgricultureFairfield Sun Times

USDA to open CRP land for emergency grazing, haying

Following a push by Montana legislators, the United States Department of Agriculture has announced it will open Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in Montana for emergency haying and grazing. “I am pleased to see the USDA listen to my request for this emergency assistance for our farmers and ranchers as...
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Cuba, the Cattle Market, and Social Security

U. S. Senator Charles Grassley has been closely watching the current issues facing Americans. He spoke with reporters about such issues as Cuba relations, cattle market transparency, stepped-up basis, cameras in the courtroom, FHFA IG, CFTC whistleblower fund, Social Security Administrator Saul and Sen. Grassley’s veterans fellowship. Grassley addressed these...
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

USDA to provide pandemic assistance for livestock losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in recorded...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota livestock producers amid the worsening drought by easing grazing restrictions. Walz asked Vilsack to allow emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres in Minnesota counties experiencing...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Lawmakers ask USDA to allow grazing, haying on CRP lands

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers are urging the USDA to consider allowing emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) lands. This comes after dry weather conditions have raised concerns among livestock producers. Drought conditions pose a threat to farm animals’ food supply. CRP lands are usually off-limits...
Congress & Courtssoutheastagnet.com

Gillibrand Planning Dairy Subcommittee Hearing on Pricing

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand this week says she is moving forward with a dairy pricing hearing. The New York Democrat announced permission was granted for a hearing in the U.S. Senate Agriculture Subcommittee she chairs on Dairy, Livestock, Poultry, Local Food Systems, Food Safety and Security. Although a Senate calendar date is not yet confirmed, the hearing is supposed to occur after the August recess. Previously, Gillibrand told reporters she is working on milk pricing legislation and wants to have hearings to allow input from farmers, milk handlers and academia.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

USDA focuses on meat, poultry market competition

USDA last week announced plans to address competition in meat and poultry markets by strengthening enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, expanding processing capacity and opportunities for small processors and ensuring accurate origin labeling. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said he was motivated to address issues in the meat and...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

USDA offers livestock payments for COVID-19 losses

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week announced a July 20-Sept. 17 application window for livestock and poultry producers to seek compensation for the cost of depopulation and disposal of animals incurred by insufficient access to processing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP)...
Agriculturektvo.com

USDA unveils plan to help build small meat processing plants

DES MOINES, Iowa — The federal government is promising to spend $500 million to encourage the construction of smaller meat processing plants located closer to farmers who raise chickens, pigs and cows. The goal of the initiative is to diversify the industry from the consolidation around large corporate-owned processors. U.S....
Agriculturekelo.com

USDA implements Johnson cattle proposals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — Friday the USDA announced implementation of the Small Packer Overtime & Holiday Fee Relief for COVID-19 Act – providing $100 million to assist small processors facing unequal overtime fees. Additionally, the USDA announced its intent to provide $500 million in grants to expand meat and poultry...
AgricultureWTVQ

Cattle group applauds USDA effort to expand beef processing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The largest U.S. producer-only cattle trade association, R-CALF USA, applauded Friday’s announcement by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to use his fiscal authorities to drive efforts to restore competition in livestock markets. Vilsack announced the availability of $500 million for making investments in meat processing...
Agricultureiowapublicradio.org

Planned Iowa Beef Processing Facility Brings Hope To Cattle Ranchers Who Face Market Challenges

A plan for a new large beef processing plant in southwest Iowa is bringing hope to cattle ranchers who want more bargaining leverage. Four big meatpackers control most of the beef slaughter. Farm groups say less market competition means lower prices for cattle. But new company, Cattlemen’s Heritage, plans to build a facility on the Mills-Pottawattamie county line to process 1,500 head of cattle each day. They hope to open the plant in late 2023.
AgricultureKait 8

Heartland cattle producer reacts to new USDA rules

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some new rules are meant to help America’s animal farmers. The goal is to protect area farmers from large meat processors and encourage more competition in the agriculture industry. That includes tightening the definition of what it means to be raised in the USA. “As a...
Congress & Courtsvanceairscoop.com

Lucas seeks release of DOJ report on beef industry

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., and two other House members have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to release a final investigative report on disparities in the cattle industry. In May 2020, the DOJ launched an investigation into four of the nation’s largest meat packers, citing suspicions...
Industryagrinews-pubs.com

Demand continues to drive market

NEW YORK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture reinforced its strong corn and soybean demand outlook in the recent supply and demand estimates report. “USDA confirmed a strong demand story in today’s report and they have not yet adjusted their yields. The general sense in the market is that yields are going to be coming down. So, USDA maintained or even increasing their demand estimates in this report, but the expectation is supply gets tighter in future reports and that creates a story where we saw some of the money start to come into the markets once again today,” said Arlan Suderman, StoneX Financial chief commodities economist.
Agricultureagfax.com

Livestock: Ranchers Trying to Hang on to Cattle – DTN

After some of the busiest months in recent memory, at least a few North Dakota sale barns this week saw fewer sales of cull cows and bulls. As North Dakota comes out of one of the hottest, driest Junes on record, livestock producers are looking for any type of feed to hold on to their cows and calves — at least until the calves are weaned. Their challenge with the drought is pastures have dried up, and they have already eaten away at their hay and feed reserves. And they are about to face another stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s over the next week or longer.
Agriculturepnwag.net

R-CALF Addresses Globalization And The Cattle Market

R-CALF recently submitted comments to the USDA that identified two factors as, what the organization called the core structural problems causing the current crisis in the U.S. cattle industry. R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard said the first factor, concentration in the beef packing sector, created the second problem. He noted that...
Agriculturewillmarradio.com

Aid available for farmers, livestock producers hurt by drought, pandemic

(Washington DC-) Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) July 20 through Sept. 17, 2021.

Comments / 1

Community Policy