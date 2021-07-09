Senators Weigh in on Cattle Market Concentration
More capacity, not more regulation may be the direction ag lawmakers take in dealing with cattle market concentration and wildly divergent cattle and beef prices. Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow says dramatic differences of opinion were expected during the recent hearing on the cause of high beef prices for major packers and low prices to small producers. But is the answer more regulation, or more competition?southeastagnet.com
