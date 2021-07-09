Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed says shortages of materials, hiring problems holding back recovery

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfHUf_0as7krd600
A Cracker Barrel restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign in Tampa, Florida, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Shortages of materials and "difficulties in hiring" are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and have driven a "transitory" bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

"Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth," the U.S. central bank said in its semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy. However, "shortages of material inputs and difficulties in hiring have held down activity in a number of industries."

The report will be the subject of hearings in Congress next week, including testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the outlook for the economy, inflation, and the transition of monetary policy as the impact of the pandemic recedes.

The report released by the Fed on Friday is largely backward-looking, but it documents the central bank's view that the recovery remains on track as firms and families navigate a complicated economic reopening.

Prices have risen faster than expected, for example, and while the supply bottlenecks and other factors driving the price hikes are expected to ease over time, "upside risks to the inflation outlook in the near term have increased," the Fed said.

Hiring has also slowed for an unexpected reason: Companies want to bring on more employees, but not enough workers are ready to take those jobs as they cope with ongoing health and family concerns and can rely on continued federal unemployment benefits to help pay the bills.

"Many of these factors should have a diminishing effect on participation in the coming months," the Fed said, though the speed and strength of that labor market recovery also remains uncertain.

The central bank, however, said available data suggest "a further robust increase in demand" occurred from April through June.

"Against a backdrop of elevated household savings, accommodative financial conditions, ongoing fiscal support, and the reopening of the economy, the strength in household spending has persisted," while the financial system remains "resilient," the Fed said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Congress#Fed Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Congress & Courtswesb.com

Toomey: Fed Must Do More on Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify about the state of the economy. In his opening statements, Senator Pat Toomey expressed his concerns about the Fed’s handling of inflation. “Inflation is here. And it’s more severe than most, including the Fed itself, expected. And it...
Businesskfgo.com

Reuters poll: Fed to shutter pandemic support asset purchases by end-2022

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will shutter its asset purchases programme by end-2022, according to a Reuters poll, with a few more economists now predicting a rate hike as early as next year, but they pegged new COVID-19 variants as the biggest economic risk. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wants a Stablecoin Crackdown: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos explains why The Fed wants tighter rules on certain cryptocurrencies. Plus, the average hourly wage worker can no longer afford a one-bedroom apartment as prices climb. An economic rebound, rising wages and declining...
Businesscitizensjournal.us

Fed Reserve Chair: Inflation To Be ‘Elevated For Months’

(The Center Square) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tried to calm lawmakers’ fears about rising inflation but also said it would probably remain elevated for months to come. Testifying before Congress this week, Powell said the Federal Reserve was willing to step in to address the situation, but that...
BusinessRochester Sentinel

Treasury Secretary warns of 'rapid' inflation this year

(The Center Square) – As more federal data show a major spike in inflation, another top federal official said the U.S. is in for more aggressive inflation for the rest of 2021. Federal officials have been pressed to speak on rising inflation after \data released earlier this week showed that...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Concerned About Housing Prices but Inflation to Calm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns about housing affordability on Thursday and said she expected several more months of high inflation readings, but it remained transitory, adding that the Federal Reserve was doing a good job under Chair Jerome Powell. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC,...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar recovers ground as jobless claims data helps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced on Thursday, recovering much of the ground lost in the prior session after the head of the Federal Reserve told Congress he saw no need to rush the shift towards tighter post-pandemic monetary policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against...
Businessadvisorhub.com

Fed Says Economy Strengthening Amid Disruptions, Labor Shortages

Bloomberg – The pace of the U.S. recovery picked up in the past two months, though reopening the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic created increasing strains in attracting workers and filling orders, the Federal Reserve said. “The U.S. economy strengthened further from late May to early July, displaying moderate to...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Parts of US seeing 'robust' growth despite shortages, inflation: Fed

The US economy saw "moderate to robust growth" in recent weeks as it bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic despite rising prices and shortages of supplies, a Federal Reserve report said Wednesday. Some of the fastest growth was seen in sectors like travel, tourism and transportation, which were hit hard during the pandemic, as well as manufacturing and nonfinancial services, the Fed's Beige Book survey of economic conditions said. However "supply-side disruptions became more widespread," the report said, citing shortages of goods, low inventories of consumer goods and delays in delivery. Prices meanwhile rose at an "above-average pace," with seven of 12 Federal Reserve districts reporting "strong price growth" and the rest more subdued increases, according to the survey encompassing the period from late May to early July.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hits three-month high to euro on bets for faster Fed tightening

By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a three-month high versus the euro and a one-week high versus the yen on Wednesday, after heated U.S. inflation spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Federal Reserve officials have so far signalled. The dollar strengthened to $1.17720 per euro, the highest since April 5, for a second day running on Wednesday, and was last little changed from Tuesday at $1.17755.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fed policy will support until recovery is achieved

(Bloomberg) – The Federal Reserve said expanding the covid-19 vaccination program has helped the United States economy achieve a strong rebound, while vowing that monetary policy will continue to provide “powerful support.” . “Progress on vaccines has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, supported by...

Comments / 1

Community Policy