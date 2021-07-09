Cancel
Flash Flood Watch issued for Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Monroe; Wapello; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of south central and southeast Iowa, including the following counties, Appanoose, Monroe, Wayne, Davis, and Wapello. * Through Saturday morning. * Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Logan County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Logan; Scott FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND CENTRAL SCOTT COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 2 hours. Additional heavy rainfall is expected. As a result...flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waldron, Mansfield, Oliver, Echo, Cardiff, Morgan Springs, Bates, Barber, Hon, Elm Park, Winfield, Lucas, Ione, Needmore, Cauthron, Carolan and Olio. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 11:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR EAST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 546 PM EDT, Irondequoit creek has risen to a level of 9.2 feet near Blossom Road due to runoff from heavy rain. This will lead to fairly significant flooding in the Ellison Park area of Brighton and Penfield, that may also result in the closure of Blossom Road. These elevated water levels are expected to continue through at least tonight and into Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Penfield, Brighton, and Irondequoit.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dallas; Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN DALLAS AND NORTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 929 PM CDT, The Department of Highways report flooding ongoing within the warned area. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. No additional rainfall is expected the rest of tonight, however, residual flooding will continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buffalo, Polk, Halfway, Foose, Goodson, March, Charity and Pomme de Terre Lake. This includes the following low water crossings Opposum Creek at Bannon Road, Ingalls Creek at Highway HH, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road, Four Mile Creek at Highway P and Deer Creek at Highway YY. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Buffalo has extended the * Flood Warning for East Central Monroe County in western New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1220 PM EDT, the Irondequoit gauge reported a level of 9.4 inches and holding nearly steady. Water levels will continue to remain elevated this afternoon then slowly drop as we head into this evening. Flood waters will continue to inundate Ellison Park area of Brighton and Penfield this afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rochester, Irondequoit and Brighton.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Buffalo has extended the * Flood Warning for East Central Monroe County in western New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1220 PM EDT, the Irondequoit gauge reported a level of 9.4 inches and holding nearly steady. Water levels will continue to remain elevated this afternoon then slowly drop as we head into this evening. Flood waters will continue to inundate Ellison Park area of Brighton and Penfield this afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rochester, Irondequoit and Brighton.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 614 AM EDT, Irondequoit creek has risen to a level of 9.4 feet near Blossom Road due to runoff from heavy rain. This will lead to fairly significant flooding in the Ellison Park area of Brighton and Penfield, that may also result in the closure of Blossom Road. These elevated water levels are expected to continue through this afternoon. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rochester, Irondequoit and Brighton.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Delaware County in central New York Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York Central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 738 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving toward the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Honesdale, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Jeffersonville, Bethany, Hankins, Hortonville, Stalker, Peabrook, Fosterdale, Roscoe, Equinunk, Rutledgedale, Hazel, Livingston Manor, Parksville, Willowemoc, Rockland and Fremont. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian. In Oklahoma, Haskell, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorm development with heavy rainfall will remain possible across west-central Arkansas and portions of southeast Oklahoma. Given the already saturated grounds, any additional rainfall will cause flash flooding.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 834 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Rhea to 4 miles southwest of Happy, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...66 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Hart, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Black, Rhea and Nazareth. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN DUTCHESS COUNTIES At 946 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Flooded roads and small streams and creeks out of their banks have been reported in Ancram and Ancramdale. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. One more cluster of thunderstorms will track through the region ending around 10 PM, then a steady light to moderate rain is expected through midnight. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Great Barrington, Copake, Sheffield, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Otis, Ancram, Sandisfield, New Marlborough, Tivoli, Monterey, Tyringham, South Egremont, Egremont Plain, Alander, Newsboy Statue, Brookside, Berkshire Heights, Copake Falls and Belcher Square. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Polk County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTY At 937 PM CDT, Emergency Management reported flooding across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the Bolivar area, including the Piper Creek, Mile Branch, Town Branch, Pomme De Terre, and Abels Branch basins. The rain has ended, however, residual flooding will continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bolivar and Pomme de Terre Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Rhea to 4 miles south of Easter to 8 miles southeast of Hereford, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...64 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Rhea and Black. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Rhea to Easter to 5 miles south of Dawn, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...61 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Hart, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Black, Rhea and Nazareth. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Buffalo has extended the * Flood Warning for East Central Monroe County in western New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1220 PM EDT, the Irondequoit gauge reported a level of 9.4 inches and holding nearly steady. Water levels will continue to remain elevated this afternoon then slowly drop as we head into this evening. Flood waters will continue to inundate Ellison Park area of Brighton and Penfield this afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rochester, Irondequoit and Brighton.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Tolland; Windham THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN TOLLAND AND WEST CENTRAL WINDHAM COUNTIES At 149 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashford and Chaplin.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 834 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Rhea to 4 miles southwest of Happy, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...66 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Hart, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Black, Rhea and Nazareth. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Saint Clair County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 934 PM CDT, Law enforcement reported flooding in areas across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across the Coon Creek, Weaubleau Creek, Brush Creek, and Monegaw Creek basins. The rain has ended, however, residual flooding will continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Osceola, Collins, Roscoe, Vista, Gerster, Monegaw Springs and Truman Lake. This includes the following low water crossings Brush Creek at 1200 Road and Weaubleau Creek at 350 Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through this evening. Localized rainfall amounts of up to 1-2 inches per hour will be possible at times. Total rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND CASTRO COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Rhea to Easter to 5 miles south of Dawn, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...61 mph wind gust measured at the Hereford West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Hart, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Oklahoma Lane, Lariat, Black, Rhea and Nazareth. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

