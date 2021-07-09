Flash Flood Watch issued for Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN DUTCHESS COUNTIES At 946 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Flooded roads and small streams and creeks out of their banks have been reported in Ancram and Ancramdale. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. One more cluster of thunderstorms will track through the region ending around 10 PM, then a steady light to moderate rain is expected through midnight. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Great Barrington, Copake, Sheffield, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Otis, Ancram, Sandisfield, New Marlborough, Tivoli, Monterey, Tyringham, South Egremont, Egremont Plain, Alander, Newsboy Statue, Brookside, Berkshire Heights, Copake Falls and Belcher Square. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED