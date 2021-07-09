Cancel
World

Trudeau: Unvaccinated people traveling to Canada is "not going to happen for quite a while"

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 9 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - Don’t expect the Canadian border to open any time soon for unvaccinated travelers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border not be opened for those who have not received a vaccine for quite a while

WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben
Justin Trudeau
#Canada#Canadian Border#Canadians#Ctv News
