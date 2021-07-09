Cancel
College Sports

Chansky’s Notebook: Now On Our Side

By Art Chansky
chapelboro.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy it was logical for Dawson Garcia to come to Carolina. The 6-11 rising sophomore, who torched the Tar Heels during Marquette’s regular-season upset in the Smith Center last February, is a transfer who plays immediately with a lot of options. No. 1, Garcia raises Hubert Davis’ recruiting chops even...

