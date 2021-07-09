Cancel
KMTV 3 News Now

Heartland Pride Parade and festival takes place this weekend

By Kent Luetzen
Posted by 
 9 days ago
After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, Heartland Pride is back and ready to celebrate with its annual parade and other events.

The only youth pride event in Nebraska will be on Friday, July 9 at the Baxter Arena from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The youth pride event is geared towards the 18 and under crowd and is free.

On Saturday, July 10 you can expect the Heartland Pride Parade in the Old Market. The parade is set to start at 10 a.m.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

