Details on new Gillette Stadium video board

After 22 years at a distance from downtown Columbus, the Crew christened its brand new downtown stadium, Lower.com Field, July 3 against the New England Revolution. Despite falling into an 0-2 hole early in the match, the Crew were able to ride the enthusiasm from the crowd to open the new stadium with a come-from-behind draw. Head coach Caleb Porter expressed excitement about the new stadium and Ohio State students shared what the opening meant to them as Crew fans.