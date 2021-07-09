Cancel
Details on new Gillette Stadium video board

By Ryan Hannable
Gillette Stadium got a new video board in the South end zone, which is now fully operational. Here are the details, which have it as the seventh-largest when it comes to NFL stadiums.

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

