Details on new Gillette Stadium video board
Gillette Stadium got a new video board in the South end zone, which is now fully operational. Here are the details, which have it as the seventh-largest when it comes to NFL stadiums.www.audacy.com
Gillette Stadium got a new video board in the South end zone, which is now fully operational. Here are the details, which have it as the seventh-largest when it comes to NFL stadiums.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei
Comments / 0