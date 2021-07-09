Cancel
Ministry Announce New Album Moral Hygiene, Unleash "Good Trouble": Stream

By Jon Hadusek
Consequence
Consequence
Ministry have announced their new album Moral Hygiene, arriving October 1st. In advance of its release, the industrial legends have unveiled the new single “Good Trouble.”. Frontman Al Jourgensen wrote the band’s politically charged 15th studio LP amidst the election cycle and the pandemic. Like 2018’s AmeriKKKant, Jourgensen’s progressive views are once again upfront and unabashed. For example, the latest single “Good Trouble” was inspired by the work of the late congressman John Lewis and the Black Lives Matter protests.

consequence.net

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
