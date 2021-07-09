Ministry Announce New Album Moral Hygiene, Unleash “Good Trouble”: Stream

Sound and performance artist Li Yilei has announced details of their second album ‘之 / OF’. It will be released via Métron Records on August 16. Though Li had begun to work on ‘之 / OF’ before the pandemic, much of their subsequent work on it was shaped by their experience of migrating back to China, the country of their birth, as the lockdown set in. As their UK visa was about to expire, they managed to get one of the last flights back to China to quarantine for two weeks in a Shanghai hotel.