Fluke has introduced two true-RMS clamp meters with electric field sensing scheme branded FieldSense. They are Fluke 377 and 378. “Technicians are able to simultaneously obtain accurate voltage and current measurements through the clamp jaw by connecting the meter to any electrical ground and clamping around the conductor. Conveniently, the display turns green when a stable FieldSense measurement is detected, providing a visual indication that is very useful in noisy environments,” according to Conrad Electronic, which is stocking the instruments. “Use is further simplified by the inclusion of the iFlex flexible current probe that provides access to large conductors in tight spaces and permits the measurement of AC current as high as 2,500A.”