Virtual meeting set for KCS-CN talks

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Nasdaq: OTECU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on July 19, 2021, the holders of units ("Units") issued in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), and redeemable warrants ("Public Warrants") included in the Units. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one Public Warrant, with each Public Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share. Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OTECU." Shares of Class A Common Stock and the Public Warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "OTEC" and "OTECW," respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into shares of Class A Common Stock and Public Warrants.