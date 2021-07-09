Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Virtual meeting set for KCS-CN talks

By Susan Reidy
bakingbusiness.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY — Kansas City Southern (KCS) has scheduled a virtual special meeting of stockholders on Aug. 19 to vote on the proposed merger with CN. All stockholders of record of KCS common stock and KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock as of close of business on July 1, are allowed to vote at the special meeting.

www.bakingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcs#The Board Of Directors#Railroads#Sec#Kcs 4#Stb#Cn Kcs#Sec#Www Sec Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $343,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Several...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. Announces Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants To Commence On July 19, 2021

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (Nasdaq: OTECU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on July 19, 2021, the holders of units ("Units") issued in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), and redeemable warrants ("Public Warrants") included in the Units. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one Public Warrant, with each Public Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share. Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OTECU." Shares of Class A Common Stock and the Public Warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "OTEC" and "OTECW," respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into shares of Class A Common Stock and Public Warrants.
Businesspulse2.com

Celularity Closes Merger With GX Acquisition (GXGX)

Celularity announced it closed a merger with GX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GXGX) and provided a corporate update. These are the details. Celularity — a clinical-stage cellular medicine company developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta — announced it closed a merger with GX Acquisition Corp. and provided a corporate update. And the proceeds from the transaction totaled about $138 million, which included funds held in GXGX’s trust account and a concurrent private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by existing Celularity shareholders.
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN), a leading provider of non-lethal personal security solutions, has announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,250,000 common shares. In addition, Byrna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy