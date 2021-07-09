Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Caduceus Announces USD 1,620,000 Financing

austinnews.net
 9 days ago

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded Wyoming-based holding company currently entering the recession proof Pet Food and Pet Care industry with the pending acquisition of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce it has entered into a private placement of USD 1,620,000 of convertible promissory note.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Software Systems#Toys#Caduceus Software Systems#Corp#Csoc#Company#Caduceus Corp#Cagr#Inc Mclovin#Corporate Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

Flare Finance Announces Support for Gitcoin

Over the last few weeks, Flare Finance has announced support for several assets such as CSC, PAC, and XDC on their platform. These partnerships and integrations have raised the expectations of the platform users. Before its launch, Flare Finance has shown how truly interoperable it is by bringing together several...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Perpetual Energy Inc. Announces the Creation of Rubellite Energy Inc., $73 MM in Equity Financings, Settlement of its Second Lien Term Loan and New Credit Facilities

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the creation of Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite"), a new high growth, pure play Clearwater oil company. Rubellite will: (i) acquire all of Perpetual's Clearwater lands, wells, roads and related...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Azimut Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. LONGUEUIL, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million, consisting of 3,463,900 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.32 per FT Share and 9,078,472 common shares of the Company on a non-flow-through basis (the "Shares" and, together with the FT Shares, the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Share, which includes the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,973,172 additional Shares.
MarketsLife Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jul-2021 / 17:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. (the "Company") TRANSACTION...
MarketsInsurance Journal

Enstar to Repurchase Hillhouse’s Equity Stake, Buys Controlling Interest in Enhanzed Re

Bermuda-based Enstar Group Ltd. announced it has entered into an agreement to repurchase Hillhouse Capital Management’s entire remaining stake in Enstar for $879.3 million. The shares constitute 16.9% of total ordinary shares and 9.4% of voting ordinary shares. The transaction is expected to close on or about July 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Marketsthecustomer.net

Amperity Announces $100M Series D Financing

Today we announced $100M in new financing, valuing Amperity at more than a billion dollars. Previous rounds of fundraising were noteworthy, but this one feels different. There is something incredible happening at our company right now — a heady blend of people, customers, and an unmet market need building such powerful momentum that it’s hard to put into words. With this fresh capital, we’ve been given the opportunity to take bolder strides toward the future we have long envisioned.
Musicaustinnews.net

QRS Music Technologies, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

The company filed its application with the OTC Markets to become a Pink Sheets reporting company. SENECA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:QRSM), a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of audio, digital and multimedia products, music content, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, and other digital audio accessories, is pleased to release the following Shareholder Update.
Medical & BiotechBrewbound.com

Comet Bio Announces $22M Round of Equity Financing

LONDON, ON – Comet Bio, manufacturer of healthy, sustainable, and award-winning ingredients, announced the completion of the company’s Series C with an initial close of $22M. The round was led by Open Prairie, a multi-faceted private equity fund management firm with headquarters in Effingham, Illinois. Other investors include Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), BDC Capital, and existing investor Sofinnova Partners.
Businessaustinnews.net

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the 'Company' or 'Snowline') is pleased to announce Crescat Capital LLC ('Crescat') as a strategic investor in the Company as part of a C$1,000,000 non-brokered private placement of units ('Units') issued by Snowline. The proceeds of the offering will be used to advance the Ursa gold and base metals project, and fund a future 1,500 metre diamond drill programme.
MarketsInternational Business Times

The Future Of Finance Is Connected Finance

When Elon Musk announced Tesla had added Bitcoin to its treasury, and then that it had sold a good portion at a healthy gain, only to later state misgivings because of the digital currency's energy use, the world gained an insight into the dizzying dynamic of modern corporate finances. To...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Winston Gold Announces a Private Placement, Prepayment Financing and Strategic Partnership To Continue To Expand Production and Fund Additional Exploration and Development

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce a private placement (the 'Private Placement'), prepayment financing (the 'Prepayment Financing') and strategic partnership that will provide the financing to bring the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, into commercial production and to also develop additional toll milling solutions to fill the Paradine Mill to capacity. Highlights of the Private Placement are summarized below.
Businessaustinnews.net

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces the consolidation, effective July 15, 2021, of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of three (3) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the 'Consolidation'). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BioCure Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) ("BioCure" or the "Company") announces that it has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of 6,706,525 Units at a price of $0.16 cents per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,073,044.00.
Businessaustinnews.net

EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Stramit Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ('EonX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Stramit Corporation Pty Ltd ('Stramit') to deliver payment and loyalty solutions to their thousands of end business customers. Stramit is a division...
Economyaustinnews.net

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Closing of Operations and Expansion Financing

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, through the assistance of its sponsoring broker J.H. Darbie & Co. has been able to obtain significant financing for its ongoing and future operations. Importantly, the financing has obtained on four one-year notes, which were all identical in terms from only three funders at a fixed conversion rate. Importantly, as promised before, the immediate effect is no significant dilution to the shares outstanding, which under TSR's business model is maintained at less than 10 million shares. With such financing TSR is in position that it is not needing to seek any further financing for the foreseeable future for operations and expenses, both general and expansion of its ongoing recovery operations. In other words, TSR is set for the foreseeable future for operations, as it expands to its gaming and other divisions. All of the details of such agreements will be revealed in the Companies 10K annual report to filed shortly.
Businessaustinnews.net

Basanite to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 14th, 2021

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ('Basanite' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced it has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th to the 15th, 2021. Simon Kay, CEO of Basanite, will be giving the presentation at the conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy