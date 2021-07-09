Cancel
Energy Saving Boost for Star's StarCare Maintenance Service

Times Union
 9 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. StarCare is Star’s proactive and predictive maintenance service for refrigeration plant and equipment. The comprehensive programme features specialist engineering activities to minimise downtime and help customers to save energy, significantly reducing whole-life costs. StarCare has recently been boosted by a range of high tech...

News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Scotland
Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Mining and metals companies accelerate focus on sustainability

Jul. 17—DUBAI — Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform combined with Aveva's digital transformation solutions proven to drive industrial sustainability initiatives. Digital integrated operations can address key areas of the industry wide sustainability agenda by combining power and process intelligence and controls. Mining, minerals, and metals companies are on the road to delivering impactful outcomes outside traditional power purchase agreements (PPAs) — but have a long way to go.
Energy Industrymariettaga.gov

Learn ways to save energy

This reliable information resource answers questions regarding your home’s energy use. These easy to use online tools provide and extensive energy library and tools for energy and bill analysis. Click here to access the energy advisor.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Shell Canada joins governments in clean energy centre

Three sponsors each committing $35mn to creation of BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy. The Canadian unit of Anglo-Dutch major Shell is joining with the governments of BC and Canada in a C$105mn (US$83mn) investment to launch the BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy, BC premier John Horgan said July 16.
TechnologyGreenBiz

Predictive maintenance is a key to saving future resources

An error, a failure, a sudden malfunction. Imagining the unexpected is the goal of the predictive maintenance system that provides manufacturing companies with a prediction of a future failure of physical assets — generally machinery — in order to significantly reduce downtime periods during the production process. "A new maintenance philosophy," as Davide Chiaroni, professor at the Polytechnic Institute of Milan, defines it, that can take advantage of new tools such as IoT sensors, able to collect large volumes of data on which to conduct studies with machine learning and predictive analysis tools.
Softwarenatureworldnews.com

Tips for Utilizing Maintenance Software to Lower Energy Consumption

Businesses, especially those in the manufacturing industry tend to use a lot of energy. Most of the facilities operate twenty-four hours a week, and most of the machines like the HVAC are left running throughout the day and night. The more energy is used, the more the environmental resources are depleted. In most cases, it is the human activities that trigger Mother Nature to act out and this is why manufacturing companies must find ways of tracking down their energy use and plan on how to reduce the consumption. The only way the companies can minimize this cost is through the proper collection of data. They need to have information about their equipment, inventories, utilities, and maintenance schedules. The data collected needs to be analyzed and utilized in the affected areas for improvement. Maintenance software, in this case, can be a very effective tool in analyzing the data and suggesting solutions. Here is how companies can use maintenance software to reduce energy usage.
Constructionatlantanews.net

Building Maintenance Services Market is Going to Boom with Sodexo, Compass Group, Colliers

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Building Maintenance Services Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Building Maintenance Services Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Building Maintenance Services market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Building Maintenance Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Filled Energy Saving Bar

Newswise — They are better hidden than screws, of which you can at least still see the heads. But they are just as ubiquitous: Insulation webs are stuck inside aluminum and metal profiles for windows and facade glazing – as thermal separators between the outside and inside, because otherwise cold or heat would flow unchecked through the metal frames. An inconspicuous component, then, that is becoming even more important with global warming and the need to reduce CO2 emissions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Energy Dept. seeks to cut cost of energy storage, boost renewables

The Energy Department will attempt to decrease the cost of energy storage technology by 90 percent within a decade in an attempt to boost clean energy use. The department officially announced its “Earthshot” goal on Wednesday, saying in a statement that it’s seeking to accelerate breakthroughs in clean electricity storage.
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Battery maker EVE Energy plans to boost lithium production in China

China-based battery maker EVE Energy is reportedly planning to acquire a 28.1% stake in lithium producer Jinkulun Lithium Industry. The two firms are also planning to establish a Qinghai-based joint venture (JV) to build a lithium chemicals project with an estimated investment of up to $277.8m (CNY1.8bn), reported Reuters. The...
TechnologyTimes Union

Star Refrigeration's cold store monitoring software Ethos delivers 5GWh reduction in Asda's energy costs

LONDON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. One of the UK’s largest supermarket chains has successfully slashed its carbon footprint dramatically by taking steps to optimise energy efficiency across nine chilled distribution centres (CDCs). By installing Star’s Ethos software over the last four and a half years, which monitors refrigeration plant performance 24/7, Asda has saved 5GWh on energy costs and over 1,100 tonnes of CO2e across the sites optimised with Ethos software.
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

Turn down the thermostat on BG’s Energy Savings Days

The Bowling Green community is asked to use less energy on high heat days. Community Energy Savings Days are called for when demand for electricity is expected to be high. This can occur during very hot or very cold weather, when homes and businesses are using high amounts of electricity at the same time.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Acquires PerfX Wireline Services

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) (“Ranger” or the “Company”) continues the expansion of its wireline services business with the announcement of the acquisition of PerfX Wireline Services (“PerfX”). Ranger is pleased...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Boosting Smart Factory Energy Management Systems With HanAra Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAra Software and its parent company BNF Technology will provide improved energy management insight to its global customers through its data historian HanPrism. Having a robust energy management system is an important step in becoming a smart factory. Using real-time data, organizations can effectively monitor and manage their energy usage and consumption, identifying areas of improvement and risk. By analyzing and controlling energy usage, organizations reduce costs, emissions, and unknown variability.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Patterson-UTI Energy Buying Pioneer Energy Services for $295M

Patterson-UTI Energy, which operates 15 active rigs in the Marcellus/Utica (out of 45 active M-U rigs, or fully one-third of all active M-U rigs) announced yesterday it is buying a smaller competitor, Pioneer Energy Services Corp., for approximately $295 million. Patterson will add Pioneer’s fleet of 16 super-spec drilling rigs to Patterson’s own current fleet of 150 super-spec drilling rigs in the U.S. What are super-spec rigs?
Madison, WIhngnews.com

MGE offers energy saving tips

The summer heat can lead to an excess demand on our energy supply. When we use less energy, there's less need to generate electricity. By managing our energy use, we can help control energy costs and reduce carbon emissions as we work together to achieve net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK hydrogen and the route to market [Gas in Transition]

How, when and where hydrogen will be produced in enough quantity for trade and supply remain big unknowns. But some of the building blocks are in place. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. by: William Powell. The UK has many of the necessary attributes for a hydrogen market in...
Industryatlantanews.net

Nanotechnology in Energy Market is Going to Boom with Solarmer Energy, Solar Botanic, Nantero, Nanotech Energy

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Nanotechnology in Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Nanotechnology in Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Nanotechnology in Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Nanotechnology in Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy IndustryIntelligencer

Natural Gas Firms Accelerating Low-Carbon Transition

In the United States, the benefits of the shale revolution have been meaningful, especially in West Virginia. For example, the production of oil and natural gas supported approximately 40,000 jobs, provided $2.6 billion in labor income, and added $5.9 billion in value to West Virginia in 2019 alone. As one...

