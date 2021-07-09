ARNO Enters Carbon Nanotube Production After Regulatory Clearance

Thermoelectric generators (TEGs) produce electric power from environmental heat energy and are expected to play a key role in powering the Internet of things. However, they require a heat source to create a stable and irreversible temperature gradient. Overcoming these restrictions will allow the use of TEGs to proliferate. Therefore, we propose heat source-free water-floating carbon nanotube (CNT) TEGs. Output voltage and power are generated by the temperature gradient in the CNT films in which water pumping via capillary action leads to evaporation-induced cooling in selected areas. Furthermore, the output voltage and power increase when the films are exposed to sunlight and wind flow. These water-floating CNT TEGs demonstrate a pathway for developing wireless monitoring systems for water environments.