ARNO Enters Carbon Nanotube Production After Regulatory Clearance
PLOVDIV, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / ARNO, a real nano technology project has started carbon nanotubes production after regulatory clearances. The ARNO project is based on the high-tech developments of the creation of the production of secondary energy sources for industrial and home use based on lead-acid battery cells using carbon nanomaterials. The project token offers free access to decentralized finance.www.austinnews.net
