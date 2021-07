Let’s do a fun little exercise that will most likely end up with the Seattle Seahawks choosing “neither.”. K.J. Wright remains a free agent a month out from the start of the 2021 NFL preseason. I love K.J. and so do all of you, but it’s clear the market value for an off-ball 4-3 linebacker on the wrong side of 30 is virtually non-existent. It sucks but it’s true. Seattle has “left the door open” for a return but that’s almost always code for “he’s not coming back.”