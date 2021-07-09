Cancel
Accidents

Bedridden woman rescued from flood-hit village in Turkey

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescue workers braved water, rocks and overgrowth to save a paralysed woman from her flooded home in northwestern Turkey. Dramatic footage shows the crew first being lifted across rushing floodwater, before climbing on rocks to reach the elderly woman. The five-man team then pull her to safety through an overgrown...

