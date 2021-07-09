Cancel
Celebrities

Billie Eilish opens up about the downside of fame in creepy new single “NDA”

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish dropped her dark and moody new single “NDA” Friday, the fifth song off of her highly anticipated album Happier Than Ever. Eilish, 19, doesn’t mince words about her thoughts regarding her diminishing privacy and, in the accompanying music video, uses chaotic imagery of cars racing up and down a roadway to symbolize her distress.

wixx.com

Billie Eilish
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish's Mom and Team Were 'Losing Their Minds' on 'NDA' Video Set: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Billie Eilish had her mom and team worried sick on the set of her terrifying new "NDA" music video. On Friday (July 9), the 19-year-old daredevil released her dark new single with an accompanying self-directed visual in which 25 professional stunt drivers skillfully weave around her on a pitch-black road in the dead of night. The experience left Eilish's mother and professional crew terrified, as evidenced by some behind-the-scenes footage the singer shared on Instagram.
MusicThe FADER

Billie Eilish shares “NDA” video

Billie Eilish has shared a video for new song "NDA." the visual, which can be seen above, was directed by Eilish and features 25 professional stunt drivers speeding around her as she sings. "NDA" is taken from Eilish's forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This year Eilish has released the singles...
MusicVulture

Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

In contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding, albeit still blonde, Billie. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

Billie Eilish responds to ‘flop era’ TikTok haters with another no-makeup clapback

If you're looking to skip to the moral of the story here, it's that Billie Eilish has always been - and will continue to be - an absolute machine of unflappable self-esteem. It's been a big few months for our Billie. She broke the internet by going platinum blonde, and then re-broke it by dropping her Vogue photoshoot debuting a brand new high-femme look. Then people lost their shit over her music video, sharing 'queerbaiting' accusations. And then some pretty serious accusations of using racial slurs surfaced, leaving Billie to explain her past behaviour.
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Billie Eilish 'ashamed' of past actions

Billie Eilish is “ashamed” of her past actions. The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish' and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a “gibberish” accent and she admitted she’s “incredibly embarrassed” about her previous behaviour, though she insisted she’s no different to anyone else when it comes to regretting the past.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Billie Eilish 'Ashamed' of Old Remarks Surfacing, Says She's Not Alone

Regrets ... Billie Eilish admits to having more than a few, but she says the Internet won't let her, or the world, forget any of them ... and that makes her cringe constantly. Billie was referring, at least in part, to the recently resurfaced video of her using an epithet and speaking in a stereotypical Asian accent ... when she told Vogue Australia, "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing."
Daily Mail

'I think about it constantly': Billie Eilish reveals she is 'ashamed' of her past after racial slur scandal - as she poses for stunning shoot for Vogue Australia

Billie Eilish has revealed she feels 'ashamed' about her past actions surfacing online. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the 19-year-old pop superstar said that everyone has an 'embarrassing' past - including her. 'It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about...
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Billie Eilish Reveals New Single And Music Video

Billie Eilish revealed that her next single will be “NDA.” Along with an image of her face, she posted that it will be released on Friday, July 9. A new video will be released as well. In June, she released “Lost Cause,” which peaked at #27 on Billboard Hot 100.
MusicKTVB

New Music Releases July 9: BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. BTS thrilled fans with the release of their second English-language single of the summer, following up "Butter" with their next sunny jam, "Permission to Dance." Both tracks were co-written by songwriter/producer Jenna Andrews, who offered an exclusive look at how the magical music process came together.
CelebritiesMTV

Billie Eilish Tackles Stalkers And Privacy In Dark 'NDA' Video

Billie Eilish released her newest single “NDA,” from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, on Friday (July 9) — along with an eerie self-directed music video. And astonishingly, no visuals or stunt doubles were used. The video depicts Billie walking alone on a highway in the dark night, with deep...
97ZOK

Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."
Variety

Billie Eilish Dodges Stunt Drivers, and Stalkers, Too, in ‘NDA’

“It was pretty crazy. It’s real, too,” Billie Eilish told Zane Lowe of her self-directed video for “NDA,” released Thursday night. “Real” meaning: No, that’s not a green screen behind the singer as she walks down the dotted center line on a nighttime roadway like some lost refugee from David Lynch’s “Lost Highway,” courting disaster from what a press release describes as 25 “extremely rehearsed” stunt drivers.

