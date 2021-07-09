Danny Fenster's Parents Speak with Him for First Time, Express Concern About Covid-Like Symptoms
The parents of Metro Detroit journalist Danny Fenster spoke to him by phone Thursday evening for the first time since he was imprisoned in Myanmar more than six weeks ago. "We were so happy and thrilled to talk to him for the first time in 46 days," said mother Rose Fenster, who conversed in an audio-only call her older son Bryan synced to a laptop at her Huntington Woods home.www.deadlinedetroit.com
