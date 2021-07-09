Danny Fenster's Parents Speak with Him for First Time, Express Concern About Covid-Like Symptoms

50 Cent spoke about his relationship with his kids, in a recent interview with Sky News, and revealed that his youngest son, Sire, still idolizes him as a "superhero." "There's a point where kids view their parents as superheroes because they don't understand everything else in life that they have to do, work and everything else to create the comforts," he explained in the piece. "My little guy now, he sees me like that, he thinks, 'my dad could do it - there's no question my dad could do it', like if somebody can jump further and he'll say 'my dad can jump that far', he thinks I can do everything, and it's amazing."