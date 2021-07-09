Game And Fish: Help Be Part Of The Solution To Invasive Species, Not The Cause…
Be cautious about inadvertently transferring invasive species into or around the state. Courtesy/NMGF. New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMGF) explains that it’s that time of year again when the birds are calling, the sun is warming our hemisphere, the trees are turning green, the smell of cut grass is in the air and the thoughts of fishing, lake trips, hikes and BBQs all play in our heads.ladailypost.com
