Italy defender Bonucci not familiar to everyone at Euro 2020

In the end, as the party got going, the two old stagers were there with the tightest grip on the most valuable commodity. Through the downpour of silver tickertape and the flashing pyrotechnics, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci emerged carrying the Henri Delaunay trophy. It was not going to be relinquished from their grasp until they were good and ready, which was symbolic of the previous 120 minutes.