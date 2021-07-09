Italy defender Bonucci not familiar to everyone at Euro 2020
LONDON (AP) — Friend or fan?. Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, despite being in full uniform, had some convincing to do to prove he belonged on the field at Wembley Stadium. Bonucci celebrated Italy’s penalty shootout victory over Spain on Tuesday in the European Championship semifinals by jumping over the advertising hoardings and running up to the stands. But when he tried to return to the field, he was stopped by a steward who mistook him for a fan.wtop.com
Comments / 0