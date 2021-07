Use your VIN to check for recalls. Aside from the folks who regularly read automotive enthusiasts and news websites like The Drive and Car Bibles (Ed. Note: Hello, we appreciate you.), most people hear about recalls strictly from the news or a viral story on social media. You might hear about the Mercedes-Benz cars that might lose power steering, Chevrolet Bolt EVs that might catch on fire, or the Jeeps with transmissions won’t stay in Park. It might seem like recalls are irregular or rare occurrences, but the opposite is actually true. Recalls happen every single week, and it’s important to know how to find them.