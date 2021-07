Eight of the Spring and Klein area’s nine ZIP codes saw an increase in the number of homes sold from June 2020-May 2021 as compared to the prior 12 months, while ZIP code 77066 saw a decline. The average price of homes sold rose year over year in all Spring- and Klein-area ZIP codes in that time, with the exception of ZIP code 77070 which saw a decrease. Alina Rogers, a broker with Sparrow Realty, said the spike in the average price of homes sold in ZIP code 77389 is due, in part, to several $1 million homes sold there.