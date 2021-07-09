Cancel
Low Testosterone Linked to Worse COVID Outcome

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Hypogonadism present at hospital admission for COVID-19 is independently associated with poor outcome, finds a new study from Italy. "Over the first COVID-19 wave, there was a huge difference between men and women presenting to the emergency department because of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, with more severe clinical outcomes for males compared to females," Dr. Andrea Salonia of San Raffaele University Hospital, in Milan, told Reuters Health by email.

