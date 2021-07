The New York Giants made it a priority heading into the 2021 offseason to add talent at wide receiver. New York ranked 31st in explosive plays, total yards, and points scored through the 2020 season, much of which was quarterbacked by Daniel Jones. It was Jones’ first year in Jason Garrett’s system in an unusual offseason marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The priority was simple - add talent to maximize your 2019 sixth-overall selection.