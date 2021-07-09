Energy Saving Boost for Star's StarCare Maintenance Service

Businesses, especially those in the manufacturing industry tend to use a lot of energy. Most of the facilities operate twenty-four hours a week, and most of the machines like the HVAC are left running throughout the day and night. The more energy is used, the more the environmental resources are depleted. In most cases, it is the human activities that trigger Mother Nature to act out and this is why manufacturing companies must find ways of tracking down their energy use and plan on how to reduce the consumption. The only way the companies can minimize this cost is through the proper collection of data. They need to have information about their equipment, inventories, utilities, and maintenance schedules. The data collected needs to be analyzed and utilized in the affected areas for improvement. Maintenance software, in this case, can be a very effective tool in analyzing the data and suggesting solutions. Here is how companies can use maintenance software to reduce energy usage.